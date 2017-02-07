Islamabad United to do well again, hopes Misbah

KARACHI: Misbah-ul-Haq, the skipper of holders Islamabad United, wants his charges to repeat their performance of the first edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“”We have a well-settled combination and we are looking forward to continue doing what we did in the last PSL,” Misbah said at a news conference at the trophy unveiling ceremony in Dubai on Monday.

Islamabad United had not been the best in the first phase of the event, but they gradually raised their performance and won the title by beating Quetta Gladiators in the final.

Misbah said that they knew about their weak and strong points. “Our strong point is that we have almost got the same team which played in the last PSL,” said Misbah, also Pakistan’s Test skipper.

“After winning the first edition, the team is confident. The players know their role and we want to start from where we had left — especially the way we played our last three or four matches,” Misbah added.

To a query, Misbah said that the conditions would definitely help Pakistani players. “Players of Pakistan team know the conditions here in the UAE better,” the skipper said.

However, he was quick to add that the foreign players could also perform well as the wickets in the UAE were always flat. “I think Darren Sammy, Brendon McCullum and Kumar Sangakkara also know the conditions. But I would say that players of Pakistan have a little bit of advantage,” Misbah said.

The opening game of the event will be held between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi soon after the opening ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The match will begin at 9pm.

Out of the 24 matches, only six will begin at 4:30pm PST. The rest will start at 9pm PST.

Karachi Kings skipper Kumar Sangakkara was also hopeful about his team. “I am in a new franchise this year. I believe my team is strong both in terms of international and local players. We have a fine blend of seniors and youth and they are very excited,” Sangakkara said.

“We have good players and great people around who want you to play exciting cricket. And I am confident that the players will be able to live up to the expectations,” the former Sri Lankan skipper said.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Darren Sammy said it would be important for his players to gel in time. “We will try to begin the event on a good note. Let the team gel as quickly as possible,” said Sammy, who tweeted “Pakher Raghlay Zalmi” on his way to Dubai on Sunday.

Sammy, who led West Indies to two world T20 titles, said his players played like a team. “We played together as a team last year and that is our strong point. This year we have some good international and local players and I hope things will go in our favour,” said Sammy, who also runs Darren Sammy Foundation (DSF).

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was also upbeat. “This year, too, we have some young players and I hope the team will click this time also,” the Test stumper said.

In the last edition, Quetta Gladiators had started as underdogs but reached the final.

Former West Indies skipper Viv Richards will mentor the Gladiators, who are being coached by former Pakistan captain Moin Khan.

Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Brendon McCullum said that they had a strong side. “We have a very strong side. We have good players and I am confident that they will play exciting cricket,” McCullum said. The former New Zealand captain has replaced Azhar Ali as Qalanadars’ skipper.

