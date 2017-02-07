LAHORE

An eminent Old Ravian and lawyer, Taffazul Hussain Rizvi, Monday announced a donation of rupees one million to the Government College University’s Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for initiating a scholarship in the name of his parents.

According to a press release, “Mr & Ms Talib Hussain Rizvi Golden Scholarship” would be given to a deserving student every year on merit and would cover his/her university fee as well as hostel expenses.

Taffazul Hussain Rizvi handed over the donation’s cheque to vice chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a ceremony at the VC’s office. GCU-EFT Executive Committee Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Butt said this was fourth golden scholarship from the Rizvi family. He said GCU was the only public sector university in Pakistan which had an active endowment fund giving scholarships to deserving students. He said costs of education were rising every year and collective efforts were required to help the bright students of the society who could not afford their academic expenses.

