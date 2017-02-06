Rawalpindi: Local transporters of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have decided to block Rawalpindi from tomorrow (Tuesday) against no raise in transport fares despite hike of petrol prices.

The transporters in an emergency meeting decided to protest against increasing petrol prices on February 7. Muttahidda Transport Welfare Association (MTWA) Chairman Raja Riaz Ahmed told ‘The News’ that they will block all roads in Rawalpindi on February 7 (Tuesday). “Government has increased petrol prices twice in two weeks but has not increased fares of local transport at all,” he claimed. He said that they would start their protest rally from Chungi No.22 on February 7. “We would block all the roads by parking Suzukis, Hiaces and mini wagons in the middle of the road because nobody is listening to us, he warned. “If government does not agree we would start wheel jam strike for an indefinite period,” he threatened.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti said that they have sent summery regarding increase in fares to Punjab Transport Authority (PTA). “We are waiting for decision of PTA in this regard,” he said.

The transporters, who are plying their transport in twin cities, have demanded of the government to increase the transport fares with respect to rising inflation. Several meetings were held between the transport association and the DRTA in this regard however no headway could be made. It is worth mentioning here that long route transporters have increased their fares without any permission.

The long route transporters have increased fares by Rs10 per ticket while local transporters have demanded of the concerned authorities to increase fares by Rs3 per stop-to-stop. Unlike the wagon, taxi and rickshaw operators charge what they want or haggle for. They increased their demands immediately, creating ugly situations. Particularly, women were seen heatedly arguing with taxi and rickshaw drivers for some days.

