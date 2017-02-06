We must make a conscious effort to encourage our students to believe in their abilities and make the best use of their talents to take the country forward.

These views were expressed by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair while speaking at the 15th convocation ceremony of the Iqra University held on Sunday.

The ceremony was presided over by Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar.

Around 600 students graduated from various departments of the varsity. They were awarded degrees of bachelor, master, MPhil and PhD; 16 gold medals were also awarded.

The gold medallists were Mahnoor Sohail, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sanam Nisar, Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering; Maheen Iqbal, Bachelor of Engineering in Telecommunication Engineering; Syeda Ailia Naqvi, Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Engineering; Eric Bhatti, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Sundus Zahid, Bachelors of Science in Advertising; Urwa Zubair, Bachelor of Science in Film and TV; Mariam Ahmed, Bachelor of Science in Animation; Manish Kumar, Master of Business Administration; Romesa Khaliq Khan, Master of Media Science in Advertising; Shazma, Master of Philosophy in Education; Mehak Usmani, Masters of Science in Computer Science; Samiya Hameed, Master of Science in Design Marketing and Merchandising; Nida Sohail Tak, Bachelor in Fashion Designing; Ramsha Ansari, Bachelor in Textile Designing; Areeba Shaikh, Bachelor of Science in Fashion, Marketing and Merchandising.

Governor Zubair said a society’s social values and norms could be judged through its universities. "The graduates of various disciplines are a need of the hour as the country's growth depends on them."

According to him, the private sector higher education institutions were providing standard education and were also carrying out important researches.

The governor said that Karachi is the centre of all major economic activities and its industries needed to be invested in for their uplift.

The convocation that also happened to coincide with the Kashmir Day – observed annually in Pakistan on February 5th -, the governor said the whole country stood with the people of Kashmir. “Pakistan will always seek to solve the Kashmir issue as per the United Nation's resolution."

He thanked the IU management for inviting him to the ceremony and hoped the graduating students would play a significant role in Pakistan’s progress.

He further advised the graduates to set examples of highest moral values, and love and care for this nation and the entire human race.

“I pray that you all get success in your careers and let this nation enjoy the fruits of your learning."

Earlier, IU Chancellor Hunaid H Lakhani while addressing the ceremony urged the students to dedicate their lives to hard work. He appreciated the support and sacrifice of each student’s parents for the completion of their respective child’s studies.

0



0







Over 600 students graduate at Iqra University’s 15th convocation was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184233-Over-600-students-graduate-at-Iqra-Universitys-15th-convocation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Over 600 students graduate at Iqra University’s 15th convocation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184233-Over-600-students-graduate-at-Iqra-Universitys-15th-convocation.