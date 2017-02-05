Criticises PML-N govt for failing to implement NAP and act against militants

in Punjab; says Nawaz opens same projects thrice

WASHINGTON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the US travel visa ban against seven Muslim countries counter-productive saying that the image of the United States is linked with its policies abroad.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPP leader also strongly criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for “failing” to implement the National Action Plan against extremism, especially in the Punjab province.

He was of the view that the US visa ban was sending a wrong message to the Muslim countries. To a question about the negative image of the United States in Pakistan, the PPP chairman said, “Policies have consequences.”

Bilawal said, “I represent the Muslim youth who are quite anxious globally. My purpose is to tell the other side of the story and convey the message of peace taught by Islam.”

He said, “Interfaith harmony is the need of the hour.”

Bilawal also criticised the Muslim countries for failing to act on refugee crisis and urged them to help refugees and immigrants.

He came down hard on the PML-N government for not taking strong action against militants in Punjab province and distinguishing between good and bad Taliban.

