LAHORE

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has slammed continuous violation of the ban on blocking roads, and urged the Punjab and district governments to take the matter seriously and ensure implementation on rules and regulations.

In a statement issued here, LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed said that despite rules and regulations the issue of road blocking was getting severe with every passing day and hampering the trade, economic and social activities. They said that blocking of busy roads and highways had become a tradition and causing huge loss to the trade and economic activities besides mentally torturing the masses. They said that people from different walks of the life blocked the busiest roads which caused massive traffic mess.

