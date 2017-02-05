-
Samsung unveils new Galaxy seriesFebruary 05, 2017Print : Business
KARACHI: Samsung Electronics, the global technology leader, has recently launched a fascinating new range of Galaxy A3/A5/A7 2017 smartphones in Pakistan, which promises to make the consumers’ life more convenient and special, a statement said on Saturday.
It has a sophisticated metal and glass design, long-lasting battery, advanced camera, and improved processor, it added.
This series includes the Galaxy A7 LTE DS smartphone with a 5.7-inch FHD S AMOLED screen, Galaxy A5 LTE DS with a 5.2-inch FHD S AMOLED screen and the Galaxy A3 LTE DS with a 4.7-inch HD S AMOLED display.
For the first time on the Galaxy ‘A’ series, the smartphone offers IP68 standard - water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand the elements, including rain, sweat, sand and dust, the statement said. The Galaxy A users can easily back up data and images through Samsung Cloud, it added.