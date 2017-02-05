SYDNEY: Australia´s resources minister said the government is considering providing public funds for the construction of new "clean coal" power stations in the country´s north, The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday.

Matthew Canavan said he was open to using some of the A$5 billion ($3.84 billion) Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund (NAIF) to help build new high-efficiency coal-fired power plants in the state of Queensland and had already received interest from a number of parties, including from abroad.

"The NAIF is already looking at some renewable energy options in the north and investments in renewables will be an important part of our energy mix," he told a business meeting in the Queensland town of Mackay on Friday.

"But we need base-load power and coal is the obvious option in the north given our high-quality reserves - some of the best in the world.

0



0







Australian govt supports public funding was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184030-Australian-govt-supports-public-funding/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Australian govt supports public funding" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184030-Australian-govt-supports-public-funding.