NA body directs FIA to initiate probe 

Islamabad

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources Thursday recommended around Rs1.5 billion cases of corruption, embezzlement and fund misappropriation in Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The committee which met here with MNA Bilal Ahmad Virk in the chair directed FIA to reopen inquiry into cash payments of Rs266 million out of OGDCL’s Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) to non-entitled employees of the company and asked the agency to recover the money from the officials involved in it. This parliamentary panel also directed OGDCL to formally lodge a complaint in this regard and provide requisite information to the investigation agency.

OGDCL Managing Director (MD) Zahid Mir pointed out that Rs98 million and Rs238 million were paid in cash to employees of OGDCL in years 2006-07 and 2007-08, respectively by the office bearers of OGDCL Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) for which record was not available with the company.

The committee directed OGDCL management to also hold an internal inquiry and identify persons who received the money for its subsequent disbursement to the employees. Zahid Mir told the committee that an inquiry was conducted by FIA in year 2010 on a complaint initiated by 3rd party employees regarding disbursement of WPPF Funds which had either received less payment or the payments were made to non-entitled employees, however, the inquiry was closed by the FIA due to non-availability of concrete evidence.

While expressing its displeasure on spending of huge amounts on medical treatment of OGDCL employees, the committee directed OGDCL management to hold an inquiry against the employees involved in misuse of medical facility at different stations of OGDCL. The committee also directed FIA to assist OGDCL in recovery of embezzled/misused medical funds by employees and medical facilities on the panel of OGDCL.

The committee was apprised that Rs890 million was incurred on medical treatment of employees during last five years. Taking cognizance of the massive expenditure on medical treatment, an inquiry was conducted which identified involvement of 77 employees in misusing of medical facility at head office and field establishments. The Managing Director further apprised that inquiry was in progress and disciplinary action would be taken against those held responsible.

The committee also directed the company management to take disciplinary action against the officials involved in oil theft during logistic and movement of oil from fields. The committee also directed FIA to interrogate the issue and recover the money. According to OGDCL, 700 liters per day diesel was being stolen during the last ten years. After taking actions, the company saved 50,000 liters in a month. The company was conducting inquiry against official of company Malik Akhtar.

The committee while discussing the logistic operations, budget and spending of OGDCL, directed National Accountability Bureau to present latest update on a case of theft of diesel at Tando Alam field amounting to Rs328 million against Hussain Bux Narejo and others in next meeting of the committee. The OGDCL managing director informed the committee that the company had saved substantial amount of money due to stringent measures initiated to address the theft of fuel. The committee disposed of the complaint of Siraj Muhammad Khan, MNA regarding delay in opening of regional office of SNGPL at Mardan since it had been made functional and was catering to the gas consumers of the area. The committee directed SSGCL management to complete gas pipeline by 31st March, 2017 which would supply gas to Sanghar city and its adjoining areas. The SSGCL Managing Director apprised the committee about the measures initiated to address the problem of low pressure of gas in Sindh and assured that the situation would improve in coming days.

