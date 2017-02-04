DUBAI: Snowfall on the highest mountain of the United Arab Emirates Jabal Jais has lowered the mercury to below zero centigrade, due to which Ras Al Khaimah’s temperature on Friday morning dropped the to minus 2C.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, there will be further significant drop in temperatures. In the mountains, temperatures are likely to fall as low as 6C.Jabal Jais is almost 175 kms away from Dubai and around 1,934m high. In February 2009,

had around 20cm of snowfall extending over 5km. The current extreme cold spell brought the mercury down in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi too.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) department stated that the strong winds of up to 65kph specially over the sea and exposed areas, will cause blowing sand and dust and accompany poor visibility over those areas. Motorists are cautioned as visibility will be poor due to dust in Dubai and Sharjah.

