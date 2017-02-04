LAHORE: GIFT University witnessed a landmark celebration on the occasion of its 6th Convocation at the main campus. It was to commemorate the academic accomplishments of the students by awarding them with Medals, Degrees and Certificates.

The Governor Punjab, Mr. Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, nominated the Rector GIFT University, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Shehryar Durrani to preside over the ceremony, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin, Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission graced the event as the Guest of Honor. Chairman GIFT University, Mr. Muhammad Anwar Dar was also present on the occasion.

The Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin emphasized on the importance of higher education in Pakistan and urged the private sector to further support the rich potential of human resource in this region. He also ensured that PHEC is striving hard to award scholarships in collaboration with international universities for PhD students. He acknowledged the vital role of GIFT University is playing, in developing the region.**

0



0







Sixth Convocation of GIFT University held in Lahore was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183819-Sixth-Convocation-of-GIFT-University-held-in-Lahore/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sixth Convocation of GIFT University held in Lahore" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183819-Sixth-Convocation-of-GIFT-University-held-in-Lahore.