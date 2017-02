KARACHI: Nosherwan Khan, Hamza Bukhari, and Shahid Hussain lost in the main round of the $5,000 McLean Squash Open at Virginia, USA on Wednesday.

Hamza was beaten by 3rd seed Ashley Davies of England 7-11, 6-11, 10-12, Nosherwan lost to 4th seed David Baillargeon of Canada 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 4-11, and Shahid was defeated by 6th seed Reuben Phillips of England 6-11, 11-8, 6-11, 7-11.

