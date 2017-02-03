LAHORE

The 122nd meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held on Thursday with Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Aslam in the chair.

According to a press release issued here, the board considered the thesis reports of Dr Mubashir Farhan, MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Zartasha Anjum, MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr Rakia Sahaf, MPhil (Oral Pathology), Dr Muhammad Hamza Hashim, MDS (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery), Dr Abid Ullah Khattak, MS (Neurosurgery), Ghazala Rubi, PhD (Human Genetics & Molecular Biology), Dr Sadia Zaheer, MPhil (Oral Pathology), Dr Omair Afzal Ali, MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Asif Iqbal, MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Wakil Muhammad, MDS (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery) and Dr Shazia Gul, MPhil (Oral Biology).

The following synopses were also considered for registration of students in various postgraduate courses: “Seroprevalence of rubella antibodies in school girls of Gujranwala district ” by Dr Abdul Latif, MPhil (Community Medicine), “Association of dietary pattern and hyperhomocystenemia in preeclampsia” by Zoofishan Qureshi, MPhil (Community Medicine), “Comparative estimation of plasma cholinesterase level in spray workers exposed to organophosphorus compounds with controls” by Zubia Iqbal, MPhil (Forensic Medicine), “Medical students perception of faculty as role models of human values in medical teaching and clinical practice” by Dr Agha Shabbir Ali and others.

