ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged a case against Salman Haider and others for allegedly committing blasphemy on social media. FIA Deputy Director Noman Ashraf Bodla has directed the investigation officer to call Prof Haider to FIA office and engage him in investigation.

The FIA also directed that the professor is not allowed to fly abroad until conclusion of the case on an application of Shuhada Foundation. Judicial Magistrate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar granted formal permission for lodging the case and initiation of investigation against five bloggers, including Prof Haider.

Hafiz Ahtasham Ahmed submitted an application with the FIA Station in Iqbal Town, stating that the FIA should act against the bloggers for allegedly spreading blasphemous content on social media under Section 295 C and Anti-Terrorism Act. According to FIA Deputy Director Noman Asharraf, legal opinion is being sought from the legal branch regarding invoking 295 C and other laws against the bloggers.

