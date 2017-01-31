LAHORE: PPP Secretary Information Mustafa Nawaz has slammed the PML-N government for allegedly its failure in protecting the rights of the minorities.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mustafa Nawaz said the acquittal of Joseph Colony carnage accused would convey a very wrong message to the world. He said over 100 houses belonging to the Christian community were torched in the Joseph Colony, Lahore but the police were not able to provide evidence against a single accused.

He said it was strange that such massive devastation was witnessed in the Joseph Colony where over 100 houses were set ablaze and not a single person was found guilty. Demanding justice for the affected persons and families, he said the PPP had always safeguarded the rights of minorities and would continue to plead their case.

