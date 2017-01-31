KARACHI: Pakistan team left on Monday to play 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships scheduled from February 1-5 in Hong Kong, China.

“The four players of the team left with coach Amjad Khan on Monday,” said Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Amir Nawaz. “We hope to win this championship,” he added.

The team comprises Mehran Javed, Mansoor Zaman, Abbas Zeb, and Abdul Malik.

When asked about Pakistan’s low seeding in this event and why this is the weakest team ever from the country, Amir said the top two players were not part of the team.

“One of them is in the United States and one is leaving for England. They have started playing PSA events. We have to take chances but we have sent the best available players,” said Amir.

Pakistan, the defending champions, have been placed in Pool A along with top seeds India, 5th seeds Iran, 8th seeds Japan, 9th seeds Korea, and 12th seeds Macau, China. Pakistan are seeded fourth.

In Pool B are 2nd seeds Malaysia, 3rd seeds Hong Kong, 6th seeds Jordan, 7th seeds Singapore, 10th seeds Sri Lanka, and 11th seeds Chinese Taipei.

Pakistan will start the championship by playing against Macau and Japan on February 1. They will face India and Korea on February 2. On February 3, they will play against Iran.

0



0







Pak team departs for Asian Junior Squash was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182947-Pak-team-departs-for-Asian-Junior-Squash/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak team departs for Asian Junior Squash" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182947-Pak-team-departs-for-Asian-Junior-Squash.