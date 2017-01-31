MANSEHRA: A woman was allegedly burnt to death in Chitta Batta area of the district early Monday morning.

According to a report lodged by one Mohammad Sadiq, Anila Bibi, 26, was asleep along with her son Naqash when two assailants barged into her house, tied her up and burnt her to death.

“My daughter was in a separate room and we couldn’t hear her screams as the perpetrators first covered her mouth with a piece of cloth and later set her on fire,” Sadiq told reporters at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the body was taken for autopsy.

He said his son-in-law, (husband of the victim) Mohammad Fayyaz, had been in jail for the last six months for his alleged involvement in a murder case.

Tariq Khan, Station House Officer of Saddar Police Station, said the case seemed to be linked to enmity but the victim family had not nominated anybody in the first information report. “We have started investigation to trace the culprits after taking evidence from the crime scene,” said the official.

The victim, a mother of three children Amir (11), Naqash (9) and Ahsan (7), was taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital some three months ago when someone had allegedly attacked and injured her.

Sadiq Khan, father-in-law of the victim, told reporters that someone had made her video and they had been threatening her for the last several months. “I have strong evidence and mobile phone videos to prove my claim. My daughter-in-law, who had shifted to her parent’s home following my son was arrested in a murder case, was also attacked in the past and someone attempted to disfigure here face with a blade,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested two brothers in the murder of Anila Bibi. “We have arrested two brothers in the murder of Anila Bibi and they confessed to the crime in preliminary investigation,” District Police Officer Ahsan Saifullah told reporters.

He said that Mohammad Fayyaz, the husband of Anila Bibi, was allegedly involved in killing of one Banaras whose brothers Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Naseer barged into the house of Anila Bibi and set her on fire.

