Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has declared the final results of its Matric programme for the Semester Spring 2016 and placed the results at its website www.aiou.edu.pk

According to Controller of Exams result cards are being sent by post to all the concerned students at their given addresses said a news release on Monday. The students can also download their results from the University’s website. The process of results announcement has been expedited in case of other programmes as well on the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

Announcement of result of FA is expected in the first week of February. As per the VCs directives result of BA will be declared by the mid of next month enabling the aspiring students to continue their study.

Meanwhile, the new admissions will start from February 1 in which the University will introduce a fresh B.Ed programme in accordance with the road map given by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The study duration of the B.Ed is now one and half year and the aspiring students will need to have at least 16 years of education for their eligibility to take admission in this programme.

We are the pioneer in offering this programme one and half year duration after the HEC’s decision of phasing out one year B.Ed, PTC and CT programme said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The HEC has converted one year B.Ed programme into four years that was on the basis of F.A. and FSc education from the current year. There is another B.Ed programme for graduate students the duration of which is two and half year.

The postgraduate students of (M.A. and MSc passed) have been declared eligible for doing their B.Ed in a period of one and half year. Accordingly the AIOU has offered the program for ongoing admissions.

The AIOU had been leading University in the country that has been offering B.Ed, PTC and CT programmes and their beneficiaries were in thousands all over the country particularly the females.

The university is also offering M.Ed (one year) program this year hoping that the aspiring candidates will take advantage of it. There is likelihood that the HEC stops M.Ed one year programme in near future.

The teachers training program is most popular that is being offered by the AIOU through distance learning system. The fresh B.Ed programme covers all teachings disciplines except B.Ed (Education).

The students who got at least second division in MA, MSc, BS or BA (Honour four year) are eligible to take the admission. M.Ed one year has been offered for specialisation in elementary teacher education science education special education secondary teachers education and distance & non formal education.

