Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) completed construction work of 7 highway projects in 2016 while work on as many projects was launched last year.

National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman Kashif Zaman told this agency Sunday that Rs18.6 billion were spent on the completion of BasimaNag-Panjgoor-Hoshab Highway (N-85). Work on the project started in 2007 and it was completed in December 2016. He said that balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Hoshab section of M-8 was completed in February 2016 at the cost of Rs13 billion.

Moreover, remaining work of 111 km Kalat-Quetta-Chaman was completed in December 2016 at the cost of Rs6 billion, he added. Another important project completed during last year was 144 km Raikot-Thakot section of Karakoram Highway which cost Rs6.3 billion, the NHA spokesman said.

Jalkhad Chilas section of N-15, he said was completed in June last year at the cost of Rs3.75 billion and its length was 71.5 kilometres. Sultan Bahu Bridge on River Chanab was completed in June 2016 at the cost of Rs4.3 billion, he said adding that 197 km Sehwan-Rattodero section of Indus Highway was upgraded in December 2016 at the cost of over Rs 14 billion.

To a question about the projects initiated during 2016 he said that work on 120 KM Thakot-Havellian road started last year. The project costing Rs133 billon would be completed in 3 years. Work of 393 km Sukkur-Multan Motorway started last year.The project would cost Rs294 billion and would be completed in 3 years.

Another important project initiated in 2016 was 285 km Hakla-Dera Ismael Khan Expressway which forms part of western corridor of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The estimated cost of the mega project is Rs122 billion and it would be completed next year.

He said 81 km Zhob-Mughalkot portion of started last year is also part of western corridor and would cost Rs8.8 billion n and will be completed in two years. The NHA spokesman said that 128 km Qilla Saifullah-Waigum Rud Road would cost Rs7.5 billon and would be completed in two years.

He said 81 km Lahore Sialkot motorway was another important BOT project launched last year. It would cost Rs43 billion and take two years for completion. Work on 16.75 km Lahore Eastern Bypass also started last year, he said.

