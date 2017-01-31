This refers to the news report, ‘Imran ‘prays’ Trump bans visas for Pakistanis’ (Jan 30). According to him, if the Trump administration bans visas for Pakistanis, “then we will be able to set Pakistan right”. The question arises: Why is he not doing anything now to set Pakistan right, instead of disrupting whatever good the present government is doing?

If banning Pakistanis from visiting the US is going to set the country right, by the same strange logic, banning visas to Pakistanis by the UK, Australia, and other countries should help him even more to attain his objective. So, is he going to ask every country in the world to impose a visa ban on Pakistanis?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

0



0







Careful what you wish for was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182840-Careful-what-you-wish-for/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Careful what you wish for" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182840-Careful-what-you-wish-for.