ISLAMABAD: It is unlikely that Donald Trump administration would clamp restriction on nationals from Pakistan to travel to the United States since its vital interests are attached with the region and especially with Pakistan.

These views have been expressed by Pakistan’s ambassador for the United States Syed Jalil Abbas Jailani Sunday evening while talking to The News/Jang from Washington. The ambassador did concede that several Pakistani-American have called off their plan to travel to Pakistan due to the fear that they could face any untoward situation as being faced by nationals from seven countries which are under restrictions.

The ambassador ruled out the apprehension of placing ban on nationals from Pakistan to travel to the United States. “The Diaspora from Pakistan is made up of influential and effective part of the US society and one shouldn’t fear imposition of ban on the community which is providing best services in various fields of life in the United States,” he said.

The envoy said no inapt incident has taken place with any Pakistani-American ever since Trump government has assumed the authority in the United States. He disputed with the assertion that an ugly incident took place with a girl belonging to Pakistan at JFK airport in New York on Wednesday last.

PTI leader Imran Khan alleged in Sahiwal while addressing public meeting that a Pakistani girl was manhandled at the JKF airport of New York. “No such incident has taken place anywhere the United States,” the envoy added. According to US media report, a Massachusetts man kicked and berated a Muslim airline contract employee at John F Kennedy Airport in New York City on Wednesday evening.

