A suspected robber was caught, thrashed and then set on fire by an enraged crowd of passers-by in Landhi on Sunday morning.

SHO Arif Razzaq said the robber, Arsalan Mehmood, and his associate went inside a milk shop to rob its owner. When the owner of the Saad Milk Shop shouted for help, many people gathered there and managed to catch Mehmood while his associate escaped.

The public beat up the robber with punches and kicks and also used an iron rod. Later, they poured kerosene oil and set him on fire. The police reached the scene and after some resistance were able to take away the robber from the crowd. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

The SHO said the police had found a 9mm pistol, three cell phones and a motorcycle on the robber. He was wanted by police in many street crime cases. He was also earlier arrested for such crimes.

Murder in Korangi

A man was killed and a couple injured in firing in Allah Wala Town, Korangi.

Korangi Industrial Area SHO Nawaz Gondal said when police reached the scene they found two men and a woman lying injured there.

They were rushed to the JPMC, where one of the injured, Usman, expired. The two others, Mohammad Khan and his wife Samina, survived. Police found a pistol in Usman’s possession.

Samina told the police that that they were invited by their relatives to show them a residential plot but they were attacked when they reached there. She added that Usman had a personal enmity with his uncle and his father too had been killed four months ago by the same attackers.

The SHO said the injured people had failed to produce the licences of the weapons they were carrying and the police were investigating the case.

Body found

A man in his mid-20s was found shot dead in Sector-G of Bhittai Colony near Gulshan-e-Mustafa, Korangi. Police shifted the body to JPMC for a postmortem. The victim was shot twice to his head.

Four ‘target killers’ held

Four suspected target killers were arrested by the SITE Super Highway police following an encounter at Chand Bangla Ground, Gul Goth in Scheme 33 on Sunday.

The police said the four men, Naseem alias Tipu, Salman Ali, Mohammed Aqeel and Shahid Kareem Malik, were affiliated with a political party. Naseem and Salman confessed to murdering three people, Shams ul Haq, Nadeem and Naeem, within the Sharea Faisal police station remit.

The other two told interrogators that they had murder a person in the Pakistan Bazaar police station jurisdiction.

Rangers arrests

The paramilitary force arrested four suspected criminals in raids conducted in Jamshed Town, Lyari, New Karachi, Malir and Nazimabad areas. A Rangers spokesperson said the arrested men included an activist of a political party’s militant wing and a Lyari-based gangster. They were found in possession of weapons.

