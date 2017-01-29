KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair F Tufail has appointed leading industrialist and former senior banker Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig as the chairman of Standing Committee on Banking, Credit and Finance 2017.

Dr Baig has rich international banking background and has been the chairman of this important committee for more than a decade to resolve banking issues of business community of Pakistan. Dr Baig is a leading industrialist and chairman of the Baig Group operating in Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco for the past 30 years in diversified business activities. His group has been the proud recipient of FPCCI Special Merit trophy for the past 15 years consecutively.

Dr Baig is also Hon. Consul General of Yemen and former Advisor to PM on Textiles. President of Pakistan has conferred the prestigious civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Dr Baig. He has also been awarded with a gold medal in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of banking and finance and the revival of sick industries. He is also a renowned columnist and author of eight books on economy. His recommendations are given due importance by the policymakers in the government. He enjoys good relationship with the State Bank of Pakistan and other banking circles. Recently, Dr Baig has given presentation to the Senate Standing Committee on Textile for the revival of sick industries in Pakistan. It is hoped that his appointment will be instrumental to resolve banking issues of the business community.

