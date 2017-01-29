YANGON, Myanmar: Japan’s Yusaku Miyazato clung on to his lead in round three of the Myanmar Open on Saturday, dropping his first shot of the tournament as blustery conditions hit the Yangon course.

Miyazato sank a huge eagle early in the day but saw his lead narrow to one shot after bogeying three holes, finishing the round with 11-under par 202 total.

On his heels was Korea’s KT Kim, who climbed up the leaderboard with a run of five birdies in 12 holes, closing the day one shot away from the top.

Golfers from 30 different nations are battling for a share of the $750,000 pot in Myanmar’s richest tournament at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club.

If Miyazato clinches tomorrow’s title it will be the three-time winner’s first victory outside of Japan.

“My tee shots were not good and it was so difficult to play in this wind,” he told tour organisers after the third round, adding that the eagle was “lucky”.

“I think I need to be more aggressive if I want to win. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

Myanmar’s nascent golfing scene has gathered steam as the county emerges from five decades of isolating military rule.

While golf remains the preserve of the elite, some of Myanmar’s best players hail from modest backgrounds, learning the skill as caddies to the rich.

0



0







Miyazato fights to maintain lead in Yangon was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182511-Miyazato-fights-to-maintain-lead-in-Yangon/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Miyazato fights to maintain lead in Yangon" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182511-Miyazato-fights-to-maintain-lead-in-Yangon.