PERTH: Michael Klinger smashed an unbeaten 71 off 49 balls to steer the Perth Scorchers to a crushing nine-wicket win over the Sydney Sixers in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League (BBL) final here on Saturday.

Klinger hammered five fours and five sixes in the Scorchers’ 144 for one to easily overhaul the Sixers’ 141 for nine with 25 balls to spare.

It was the Scorchers’ third title in six BBL seasons in another dominant campaign.

Englishman Ian Bell was at the wicket with Klinger when the winning runs were hit and remained 31 not out off 25 balls.

Sam Whiteman gave Justin Langer’s Scorchers a flying start with 41 off 21 balls with five fours and three sixes until he was stumped by Brad Haddin off Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the eighth over.

“Some times the risks come off. 140 can be a tricky target,” Klinger said.

“We just thought that we’ll come out here and take the game away. Whiteman was unbelievable in the first three-four overs, but our bowlers set this up for us.”

Pacemen Jhye Richardson and England import Tim Bresnan set up the crushing victory with three wickets each in the Sixers’ struggling innings.

The Big Bash League has drawn huge crowds across Australia over the past few weeks and CA said it plans to add another eight matches to the competition.

