This refers to the news report, ‘President calls for promotion of research in higher education’ (Jan 27). An institution sans research programmes cannot be regarded as a perfect learning forum. The same was emphasised by President Mamnoon Hussain during the inauguration of a research centre at Air University in Islamabad. Pakistan needs to promote research in all fields – agriculture, human resource, medicines, aviation, etc. Education institutions have to play a major role in promoting research in the country. Proper planning is required before conducting research in any field. Experts should identify the area which needs research work. Universities should have enough resources to help students in their research.

Relevant authorities should provide enough funds to universities so that there is no unfinished research work. Students often cannot carry research work because of the lack of funds. The country has a large number of talented people who can do wonders if given a chance.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

