EMBEZZLEMENT OF DRUG PRICING RECORD

Islamabad

Taking cognisance of the alleged embezzlement of registration and pricing record of 80,000 medicines by officials of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Ministry of Health, Justice Masoor Abid Naqvi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the director general of FIA to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and to submit a final report to LHC within the next 15 days.

The following officials of DRAP and the Ministry of Health have been nominated in a writ petition submitted to the LHC: Aslam Afghani, CEO of DRAP; Ghulam Rasool Duttani, director registration; Obaidullah, deputy director (de-facto Registration Board); Sayyad Hussain, deputy director; Amanullah, director pricing; Saifullah Khatak, deputy director; Babar Khan, deputy director; and Muneeb Ahmed Cheema, assistant director.

