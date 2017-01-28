Islamabad

The Union Council (UC-48) Sarae Kharbooza is presenting a bleak picture of the state of affairs related to the development projects as it lacks almost all basic amenities of life even after local bodies elections.

The union council has no filtration plant, playground, park and medical dispensary and water accumulates in low-lying areas during rains, creating problems for the pedestrians and the vehicular traffic.

Malik Imtiaz, a resident of the area, said there are some groups that are involved in establishing illegal 'khokhas' that has led to massive encroachment in the union council, adding "A similar group has constructed a hotel on the land of National Highway Authority (NHA) and is getting rent from a private party thus causing financial loss to the national exchequer."

General Councillor Raja Abrar said there is a need to establish girls college in the area as it is practically difficult for the females to use public transport service to reach educational institutions operating in other areas.

UC-48 Chairman Ghazanfar Ali Khan said a plan has been prepared with approval of the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) to construct roads, install streetlights and lay down pipelines to provide gas connections to all areas of the union council.

"I have also talked to the mayor to set up a modern hospital as the residents have no proper medical facility in the union council. The upcoming development works will entirely change the look of the area in the coming years," he said.

