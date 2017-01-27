Islamabad: More than 4,000 teachers of Islamabad’s government educational institutions are still eagerly waiting for the implementation of their Time Scale promotions which has not been enforced for more than two years.

According to credible sources, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) finalised the cases of teachers for their time scale promotions in August, 2016 for the consideration of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD). The cases of teachers were submitted to the CADD in September 2016 by the FDE. The CADD after reviewing the matter forwarded the case to the establishment division which has yet to take any decision with regard to enforcement of Time Scale plan.

According to the plan, around 1,800 teachers have to be promoted from scale 16 to scale 17 and over 2,300 from grade 17 to 18. The delay in process of implementation of Time Scale has created restless and anxiety among hundreds of teachers serving in educational institutions of FDE.

When this correspondent approached Major (r) Waheed Khan, Director Administration of Federal Directorate of Education, he said that the plan of time scale promotion of grade 18 to grade 19 has been enforced while the cases of teachers promotion serving in scale 16 to 17 and grade 17 to grade 18 has to be decided by the FDE colleges and Schools.

However, on approaching Director Model Colleges, Tariq Masood told working on the time scale plan is underway. He said that the teachers have been divided into three categories for their promotions.

