Reus kick costs Drobney 10,000 euros, three-match banJanuary 27, 2017Print : Sports
BERLIN: Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny was on Thursday fined 10,000 euros ($10,717) and handed a three-match ban for his kick on Germany winger Marco Reus, which earned him a red card.
The 37-year-old Czech Republic international was sent off last Saturday, 39 minutes into Werder’s 2-1 defeat at home to Dortmund after lunging out in an effort to clear the ball, but made contact with Reus’ thigh.
The German Football Association (DFB) took a dim view of the foul and their disciplinary court has added two more matches to the automatic one-match ban for a red card. Werder, who are fifteenth and battling relegation, will not appeal the punishment.