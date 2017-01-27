The number of state-run hospitals in Karachi is not enough. Only three major state-run hospitals run a 24/7 emergency department. These hospitals don’t have enough capacity to accommodate a large number of patients. Emergency departments in private hospitals charge high fees because of which the poor and the middle class cannot afford medical treatments in these hospitals.

The authorities in the provinces’ health sector are requested to look into the matter. Adequate funds should be allocated to state-run hospitals so that they can purchase furniture, life-saving medicines, high-tech machinery etc. This will help these hospitals in accommodating a large number of patients.

Muhammad Saad

Karachi

