DUBAI: Syed Naveed Qamar MNA said that Pakistan and India, two nuclear neighbors, should spend their resources to eradicate poverty on war footing. He said this while talking to The News International here on the occasion of the 9th round of Pakistan-India Legislators and Public Officials Dialogue held in Dubai on Tuesday. The Dialogue was facilitated by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat).

Indian Member of Parliament from BJP Kirti Azad expressed his regrets over arms race in South Asia. In an answer to a question he said that the world had been trying to reach on Mars while both developing countries are spending huge sums of money on defence.

Dr. Arif Alavi MNA from PTI told The News that bad-governance and corruption is also directly proportional to poverty. He suggested that Pakistan could reduce poverty by creating job opportunities in different sectors.

Pildat President Ahmed Bilal said that the dialogue would help parliamentarians and lawmakers to learn from the experiences of each other especially from the programmes of poverty reductions initiated by both the countries.

The Pildat had been organising dialogues between parliamentarians, lawmakers and opinion-makers in Pakistan and India but now they have to organise the dialogues in Dubai due to visa related issues from both the neighboring nations.

