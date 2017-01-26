Says govt determined to resolve people’s health woes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the strategy to ensure provision of the best medical facilities at emergency wards of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

Secretary primary and secondary health briefed the meeting on the matter. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said providing the best health facilities to the people is his mission and all-out resources will be utilised to achieve this objective.

He directed the authorities concerned to work on a war footing to improve the health facilities at THQs and DHQs and said well-educated and skilled human resources will be recruited to revamp the medical facilities at hospitals.

According to a handout, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said modernisation of 40 THQs and DHQs will be completed by the end of June and special incentives will be given to doctors and consultants working at emergency wards of government hospitals.

The CM said he will ensure the provision all resources to provide the best health facilities to the common man and provide resources for the medical facilities to the people at all costs. He said all DHQs will get CT scan machines during the current year and we will have to work jointly for this purpose.

He said final recommendation for the best health facilities at emergency wards will be presented in a few days. He said the government is determined to resolve the health woes of the people and we will get results if we work with determination, hard work and passion.

