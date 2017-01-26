Cart before the horse

Print Story
Cart before the horseJanuary 26, 2017
The federal government has decided to curtail the powers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib – the Federal Ombudsman (FO). According to the proposed amendments, the FO will not be allowed to interfere in the affairs of provincial governments. This is bad news for those citizens who turn to the FO to voice their grievances.
A formal grievance procedure in government departments is lengthy. The response time of the FO is quick and it efficiently points out irregularities in government departments. Citizens get satisfactory and unbiased decision. Instead of limiting the FO’s power, the government should have further strengthened the office.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad