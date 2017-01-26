Education reforms

Countries around the world give immense importance to their education sector. However, Pakistan spends only about 1.8percent of its GDP on education. State-run universities are always out of funds. As a result, they charge high tuition fees from students.

The majority of the student belongs to the middle class. It becomes difficult for students to pay high fees. They drop out and leave their studies in middle. Students are the future of the country. The government should spend more on education so that the country’s literacy rate goes up. Educated people will contribute more in the country’s development.

Faisal Naseer

Islamabad

