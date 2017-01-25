LAHORE

A Civil Judge Poonam Adnan on Tuesday restrained DHA from raising construction over the suit property on an execution petition filed by Muhammad Akram and others.

As per case details, petitioner submitted before the court that they had filed a declaration suit in 1990 with consequential relief to declare the sale deed dated 13-04-1988 void ab initio and recovery of possession of land measuring 79 Kanals and 05 Marlas situated in Mauza Malikpur, Tehsil Cantt, District Lahore.

They said the trial court judgment dated 15-12-2000 declared them the owner of suit property. They said that they were the owners of the property and decree had been passed in their favour but the respondent with mala fide intention and for some ulterior motives were bent upon to alienate, sell and raise construction over the suit property which was illegal.

They said the respondent DHA had again started construction over the property. They implored the court to bar the DHA from constructing over the suit property.

The court after hearing the arguments of petitioners has summoned the DHA administration by February 3 and restrained the DHA from raising construction over the disputed property in any manner till the date of next hearing which is February 3.

