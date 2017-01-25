ABU DHABI: Some 7,000 athletes and their families from 170 countries will participate in the Special Olympics World Games from March 14-21, 2019 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, organisers said on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi won a bid last year to host the games, which celebrate the skills, talents and sporting achievements of athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the world. The games, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East, will see athletes compete in 22 sports at multiple venues across the city.

“Hosting the Special Olympics World Games is a way for the country to reinforce its long-standing commitment to creating inclusion,” Timothy Shriver, Special Olympics Chairman told reporters. The last Special Olympics was held in Los Angeles in 2015.

0



0







UAE set to host 2019 Special Olympics World Games was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181530-UAE-set-to-host-2019-Special-Olympics-World-Games/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UAE set to host 2019 Special Olympics World Games" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181530-UAE-set-to-host-2019-Special-Olympics-World-Games.