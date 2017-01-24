KARACHI: The internationally renowned Fund Manager Emi Companion has declared Pakistan among the six best countries most suitable for investment. The economic development of Pakistan is attracting other countries as well. The Fund Manager Emi Companion has termed six countries of the world as the best and most suitable for investment. Emi Companion manages the funds of $80.8 million of Evli Amr Jang. Companion recently held meetings with officers of cement manufacturing companies of Lahore. He says one of the cement manufacturing companies earned four times profit after joining the fund.

