Pak Army soldiers best in the world: Gen Bajwa

COAS says operation against terrorism has

made army stronger

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that the operation against terrorism had made the Pakistan Army stronger and battle hardened.

The COAS, while recounting the successes of the Pakistan Army, said that soldiers of the Pakistan Army are the best in the world. General Qamar Javed Bajwa said this while addressing the troops during his visit to the elite Strike Corps at the Multan Garrison.

He laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here stated.

The corps commander briefed the COAS on operational preparations and administration of the troops. Later, the COAS addressed soldiers and officers of the Garrison. The COAS appreciated the troops’ participation from the Multan Corps in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The COAS especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart the challenges of conventional war.

He said that the soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best in the world. “Army is what its soldiers are. I am proud to be the COAS of a brave and highly professional army,” the COAS said. “Our experience of counter-terrorism operations has made us battle hardened,” he said.

The COAS directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats. The soldiers freely interacted with the COAS and expressed their pride and eagerness to selflessly serve the country and the nation. Earlier, on arrival in Multan, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Commander Multan Corps.

