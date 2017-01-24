ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen (retd) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed has been appointed as Mari Petroleum Company MD/CEO with effect from January 26, 2017, says a press release.

Lt Gen (retd) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) was commissioned in the Infantry Regiment in 1980. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, Staff College Camberley (UK), National Defence University, Islamabad and National Defence University, Washington DC (USA). He holds Masters Degrees in War and Strategic Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad, and National Resource Strategy from National Defence University, Washington, DC, USA.

The general has a varied experience of command in operational areas, staff and instructional appointments including Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade, General Staff Officer Grade-I (Planning) at Military Operations Directorate, Chief of Staff of a Strike Corps, Director General Military Operations and Chief of General Staff at General Headquarters.

He has been on the faculty of Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. His command assignments include command of an Infantry Battalion, an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division.

Lt Gen (R) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed HI (M) commanded a mechanised Corps in Multan. The General Officer is an avid reader and a keen sportsman. Mari Petroleum is likely to benefit from his dynamic leadership and vast experience of Command and Staff.

