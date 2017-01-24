Says PT chief demands proofs of transaction from PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan did not disclose money trail of his foreign fund and was asking for proofs of the money trail from prime minister.

He said that Imran Khan should stop misleading the nation and show money trail of his party foreign funding. Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had started hearing the case pertaining to embezzlement in PTI’s funds and issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan.

He said that now Imran Khan had to inform how he collected money in the name of donations and Zakat which he was using in the name of his mother. The PTI leadership should avoid adopting double standard as on the one hand, it was demanding PML-N to show money trail proof while on the other, it was hiding it from the ECP.

He said the ECP was a major setup regarding any election activity in the country and all grievances were directly sent and heard by the commission. He questioned why PTI’s chief failed to inform the commission about money trail of foreign funding.

He said that it was for the first time in the history of the country that old money transaction record was being provided with full documents before the court. He added such record related even to 1979-80. “We being elected public representatives are accountable to everyone and we consider it our responsibility to patiently show all the proofs regarding money transaction in any explanation.”

PML-N leader Ameer Mauqam said that despite tall claims of change, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed to address the sufferings of the people. He added even medicines were not available for road accident patients.

He said that PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami always talked about corruption but both parties failed to control that issue in KP. He alleged that both the parties were actually involved in corruption cases.

He said that many PTI workers were leaving the party in KP due to its poor policies and advised its leadership to do some development and welfare work for general public in their remaining tenure in the province.

0



0







Imran doesn’t disclose his foreign fund trail: Khawaja Asif was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181388-Imran-doesnt-disclose-his-foreign-fund-trail-Khawaja-Asif/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran doesn’t disclose his foreign fund trail: Khawaja Asif" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181388-Imran-doesnt-disclose-his-foreign-fund-trail-Khawaja-Asif.