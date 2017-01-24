PARACHINAR: Every morning Zain Haider, who was one of the persons killed in the deadly blast in Parachinar, would go to the vegetable market after breakfast to collect thrown away food that he would bring home for cooking.

Talking to The News, Zain's mother said that her son was unwilling to get out of the bed on the day of the blast, but he left home without having breakfast on her insistence. The woman, whose husband is working in Karachi as a labourer, lives with her kids in a rented house in Parachinar city.

She said that her other son Sikandar sold vegetables on a push-cart in the market while Zain would bring discarded vegetable from the market, which she would cook for the family.The woman said the money Sikandar earned was not enough to pay the rent of the house and added that Zain's contribution was important for feeding the family.

Recalling the horrific incident, Sikandar said that he was selling vegetables at the market when he fell unconscious after a deafening blast."After regaining conscious, I saw bits of dust and bodies scattered all around," Sikandar said.As the smoke cleared, he started searching for his little brother but only found his body.

