New Zealand sweep Bangladesh series

CHRISTCHURCH: A Bangladesh batting implosion saw New Zealand cruise to a comfortable nine wicket win in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday.

Bangladesh were all out for 173 in their second innings, with the damage done when they lost five for 23 in the middle of the innings.

New Zealand were left with a 109-run target which they knocked off in 18.4 overs to complete a rout of Bangladesh, winning all eight matches — three Twenty20s, three one-day internationals and two Tests — during the tour.

The Test sweep means New Zealand will overtake Pakistan and move to fifth on the world rankings.

On a day of 14 dismissals on an easy wicket, New Zealand coasted home with Tom Latham unbeaten on 41 and Colin de Grandhomme on 33, effectively ending the Test in three days after Sunday’s third day was washed out.

Bangladesh were 65 in arrears and in need of patience when they started their second innings before lunch.

Instead, they showed their inexperience with the short ball and tried to hook and drive their way out of trouble.

After 10 overs they went to lunch at 20 for one, by tea they were 100 for five and the end came 17 overs into the final session, boosted by a late slog from Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam who put on 51 in 48 balls.

There had been a question mark over the Bangladesh line-up after Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, with 98 Tests between them, were kept out by injury.

They cobbled together a makeshift side with seven players having three or fewer Tests to their name, and although the game was evenly poised after the first two days, the greenness of the wicket came to the fore after that.

After the third day washout the sun returned on Monday and New Zealand took command.

They resumed at 260 for seven and aided by sloppy fielding, their last three partnerships put on 94 with Henry Nicholls leading the way with a career best 98.

The innings was halted at 354 with an unusual run out of Neil Wagner for 26 after he had initially grounded his bat behind the crease.

In the fleeting moment when wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan deflected the ball on to the stumps, Wagner was mid-stride with neither foot on the ground and he had momentarily lifted his bat.

A bewildered Wagner took out his frustrations when Bangladesh went into bat taking three wickets for 44.

Tim Southee took three for 48 and Trent Boult three for 52.

Bangladesh may have denied Nicholls a maiden century but they could not deny Southee becoming the fifth New Zealander to take 200 wickets on a list headed by Richard Hadlee with 417.

New Zealand won toss

Bangladesh 1st innings 289 all-out (Soumya Sarkar 86; Southee 5-94)

New Zealand 1st innings 354 all-out (H Nicholls 98; Shakib 4-50)

Bangladesh 2nd innings 173 all-out (Mahmudullah 38; Wagner 3-44)

New Zealand 2nd innings

J A Raval b Kamrul 33

T W M Latham not out 41

C de Grandhomme not out 33

Extras (b 1, w 1, nb 2) 4

Total (1 wicket; 18.4 overs) 111

Did not bat: *K S Williamson, L R P L Taylor, H M Nicholls, †B J Watling, M J Santner, T G Southee, N Wagner, T A Boult

Fall: 1-56

Bowling: Taskin 5-0-21-0 (2nb); Mehedi 6-0-27-0 (1w); Kamrul 3-0-21-1; Shakib 4-0-28-0; Nazmul 0.4-0-13-0

Result: New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Series: New Zealand clean-sweep 2-match series

Test debuts: Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan (Bangladesh)

Man of the Match: T G Southee (NZ)

Umpires: N J Llong (England) and P R Reiffel (Australia). TV umpire: M Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: J Srinath (India)

0



0







New Zealand sweep Bangladesh series was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181339-New-Zealand-sweep-Bangladesh-series/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "New Zealand sweep Bangladesh series" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181339-New-Zealand-sweep-Bangladesh-series.