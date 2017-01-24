ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its resolve to meet the existing challenges and devise strategies to promote its products in European Union (EU) markets with a new zeal, a statement issued here said on Monday.

“You should take advantage of opportunities offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and national economic growth made possible by strengthening democratic institutions and improvement of security situation in Pakistan,” Federal minister for commerce, Khurram Dastgir Khan said while chairing a conference of Trade Officers of Pakistan deputed in the countries of EU.

The two day conference was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels to discuss and review challenges, opportunities and strategies regarding trade and investment with European Union particularly in the context of GSP +.

In his keynote address to the participants, the minister advised the trade officers to explore opportunities of diversifying exports of goods and services in their respective areas of jurisdiction and share successful experiences with each other. “With the improvement in security situation, investors have started returning to Pakistan, while country’s liberal policies of investment offer one of the most attractive investment regimes in the region,” he added.

The opening session of the conference was Co -chaired by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, European Union and Luxembourg Mrs. Naghmana A Hashmi and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva Ambassador Dr Tauqeer Shah.

