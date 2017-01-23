Islamabad: Muslims need to focus on Ijtehad for working out solutions for contemporary issues and meeting out current challenges.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Barrister Zafarullah Khan said lack of real Ijtehad has deprived Muslims of leading a peaceful and prosperous life in the world. He was speaking at the launching ceremony of his new book on Islam in the contemporary world titled ‘A New Narrative’, held at Pakistan National Council for Arts (PNCA) in which Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was a chief guest.

He stressed for actions and deeds in order to get full potential in the world. He said Muslims were apparently stuck in the past so eventually they failed to ensure a truly Islamic modern existence. He said Islam could have led development of such an existence if properly understood and practiced by its followers.

Summarising theme of the book Barrister Zafar said Let Muslims rise out of deep slumber and reform themselves for a better living or wait until Allah brings about His decision (Quran 9 24) and His decision may not be to our liking (whether further tribulations or substitution with new people).

Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz congratulated Barrister for such a profound book and appreciated the points raised by the author which caused decline of Islamic nations. He said Muslims were still living in the past but now it was time to move ahead in this world by following Islamic teachings which showed path of progress in this world and Hereafter.

He said Muslims need to carry out a serious introspection and generate fresh ideas that will result in the creation of a new world. It is imperative for their survival and to avoid the stagnation, he added. Scholars Khurshid Nadeem, Salaman Akram Raja, Senior Advocate Khalid Masood, and Ahmed Javed also dilated on ‘A New Narrative’.

