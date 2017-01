ISLAMABAD: A woman and a child were burnt badly after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a plaza in Shahzad Town here on Sunday. The explosion shook the plaza causing collapse of the roof. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the injured persons to PIMS.

