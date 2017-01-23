FIRs to be registered against violators

ISLAMABAD: Doctors registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) are legally bound to prescribe and use stents that are registered by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The import, export, distribution, sale, prescription and use of unregistered stents in patients is a cognizable offence and FIRs will be registered against violators of DRAP Act 2012.

A warning to this effect was served Sunday during an emergency meeting of DRAP. The meeting was convened to take stock of the use of substandard and non-registered stents by doctors in cardiac and tertiary care hospitals in Pakistan.

Expressing concern over the malpractices of cardiac consultants and specialists who use unregistered, smuggled and low-quality stents, DRAP emphasised that doctors can only prescribe and use any of the 55 stents registered by DRAP.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee comprising Additional Director (Quality Assurance and Laboratory Testing), Director Medical Devices, and Deputy Director General, Lahore, has been constituted to investigate the use of low-quality stents in government hospitals and private hospitals, and to track the involvement of doctors in this heinous crime.

In this regard, the Lahore branch of DRAP conducted a raid on the sale office of multinational company B. Braun, leading to the recovery of 40 unregistered stents and seizure of expired infusions. The Federal Inspector of Drugs, Lahore, sealed the premises in compliance with provisions of law.

“The Division of Quality Assurance and Laboratory Testing is committed to take stern action against culprits who prescribe and use unregistered stents and play with the lives of poor people to fill their pockets. In the eyes of law, unregistered drugs and stents cannot be sold and used and all found involved are accused persons.

Teams of DRAP have started raids and inspections all over Pakistan to take stern action against doctors, pharmacists or big businessmen involved in the practice,” the meeting pointed out.

