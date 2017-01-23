LAHORE

Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for admission fee and forms for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II, annual examination 2017.

For regular candidates, the last date for submission of MA/MSc, Part-I admission forms with single fee is 22-3-17 (by hand) and 8-3-17 (by post) while the forms can be submitted with double fee until 29-3-17 (by hand) and 15-3-17 (by post).

The last date for submission of MA/MSc, Part-II admission forms with single fee is 15-3-17 (by hand) and 8-3-17 (by post) while forms can be submitted with double fee until 27-3-17 (by hand) and 15-3-17 (by post).

For private candidates, the last date for submission of MA/MSc Part-I admission forms with single fee is 30-3-17 (by hand) and 15-3-17 (by post) while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 12-4-17 (by hand) and 22-3-17 (by post). The last date for submission of MA/MSc, Part-II admission forms with single fee is 22-3-17 (by hand) and 15-3-17 (by post) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 5-4-17 (by hand) and 27-3-17 (by post).

The commencement dates for the said exams will be announced later. The detailed schedule is available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars. Aiysha Safdar Ali has been awarded PhD in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled “Power Politics in Indian Ocean: Impact on Regional Stability (2001-2011)”, Bushra Nisar in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Socio-ecological Study of Mangla Lake with Inter-disciplinary Management of its Biotic Resources”, Sundas Akhtar in the subject of Agriculture Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled “Impact of Charcoal rot on Growth, Physiology and Gene Expression of Vigna Mungo Grown Under Copper Stress”, Kashif Ali Khan in the subject of Agriculture Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled “Role of Zinc in Improving Plant Resistance Against Charcoal Rot of Vigna Radiate L.” and Tehmina Sattar in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled “Social Predictors for Academic Performance of High School Students in Southern Punjab (Pakistan)”.

