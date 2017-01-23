Corruption has ruined economy: Baloch

LAHORE

JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch has demanded the Supreme Court to frame solid ToRs on Panama Leaks and Dubai Leaks.

He was speaking at a breakfast organised by Jamaat-i-Islami leader from PP-154 Syed Ehsan Ullah Waqas on Sunday. The Jamaat-i-Islami leader said corruption and plundering ruined the national economy.

Liaqat Baloch said Pakistan occupied great importance in the Muslim world because of its strategic location but its rulers did not understand that. He said the country’s youth was being driven to drugs as the education and health systems were on the verge of destruction. He said if people wanted solution of their problems, they would have to look for the Islamic system promised by the Jamaat-i-Islami.

Bilawal attends Walima: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday attended the Walima reception of Basit Riaz Sheikh, son of Ahmed Riaz Sheikh, a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari.

Noted PPP leaders including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Jameel Soomro, MPA Faiza Malik, JI leader Qaiser Sharif and others attended the reception.

Emergency officers: A group of 20 emergency officers and instructors left for training in Izmir, Turkey, on Sunday.

The Punjab Emergency Services director general gave them briefing prior to their departure. He asked them to seek maximum training of emergency and disaster management, emergency healthcare, monitoring and other related mechanisms. After completing the training, the officers and instructors will help train the Motorbike Ambulance Service staff and the rest of the rescuers on their return.

locomotives: The first consignment of seven modern locomotives out of 55 locomotives imported from the United States will reach Karachi port today. Pakistan Railways CEO Muhammad Javed Anwar will receive the locomotives. The official said the locomotives of 4,000 horsepower will also be used to deliver coal to Sahiwal Power Plant. They said remaining 48 locomotives were expected to be handed over to the Pakistan Railways this year.

Overseas Pakistanis: Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a key role in strengthening the national economy and are real ambassadors of the country who have won laurels for the Pakistan through their hard work, commitment and dedication around the world. Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis, he said the OPC was established on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and was playing an effective role to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that overseas Pakistanis could contact OPC for solution of their problems related to government agencies of Punjab, while District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) set up at district level were also vigorously working to redress the complaints of overseas Pakistanis even at grassroots level.

