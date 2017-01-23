Dharna group wants to stop progress: CM

Says former rulers’ looting worsened economy; those doing politics of

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said fast track progress and development in the country is a problem for political opponents.

“On one hand there are former rulers with lack of vision who worsened the country’s economy whereas on the other hand there is a dharna group who tried to spread chaos and anarchy to stop Pakistan’s journey of progress and development. The looting and greediness of former rulers turned the country into darkness. With baseless allegations and negative politics this dharna group wasted precious time of the nation. These people are the reason behind nation’s troubles and difficulties and they are worried about this journey of development as it will end their politics. During their rule, they did not pay attention to the problems of people but were involved in looting the national wealth. The priorities of former rulers were something else and that is why the problems of the masses have increased,” the CM said.

The CM expressed these words while talking to the delegation of PML-N. The CM said success cannot be achieved by mere slogans but by serving the masses in real sense. In the last three and half years, the PML-N government has served the masses. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the dream of Pakistan’s journey towards progress and development is materialising into reality. Darkness will soon fade away from the country. Had the former rulers paid attention to the challenges faced by the people instead of looting, today the situation would be different, he added. Those who do politics of chaos and agitation have nothing to do with the welfare of people and such entities with the help of sit-ins, lockdowns and negative politics have hampered path to progress and development. When the nation was surrounded by darkness these people were busy in negative politics. Through sit-ins and negative politics, those who were against the welfare of people caused severe damage to the national economy. Negative politics of sit-ins delayed development projects in the country. Instead of national interests, these people gave preference to their personal interests. By hampering the development projects, these people proved themselves as enemies of the country. The CM has said under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, sincere efforts are being made to keep the country out of these troubles and these efforts are bearing fruit as well.

“Insha’Allah, the time has come to end darkness from the country and a lot of work has been done on the energy projects. The PML-N government is fulfilling its promise of resolving the energy crisis in the country. With the completion of ongoing energy projects in the end of this year, darkness will eventually vanish from this country. With the resolution of ongoing energy crisis in the country, every city, town and corner of the country will brighten. Industry, agriculture and other social sectors will also progress. New employment opportunities will be there and very soon new era of progress and development will begin,” the CM said.

GRIEVED: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief on the death of mother of Lahore High Court Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh. In his condolence message to the bereaved family, the chief minister offered his condolences and prayed may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

The chief minister also expressed grief on the death of Punjab Public Service Commission former member Tauheed Ahmad. In his condolence message to the bereaved family, he prayed may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the residence of Saif Hameed in Lahore Cantt and offered condolences to Saif Hameed on the death of his mother. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

